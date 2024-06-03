Paulo Costa vows ‘to take heads off’ after UFC 302 loss: ‘F*ck points or conserving energy’

Paulo Costa plans on bringing back his aggressive style after UFC 302.

Costa (14-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost a split decision to Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC) in this past Saturday’s co-main event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

A frustrated Costa took to “X” to react to his fight, vowing to take a more aggressive approach moving forward. Strickland put the blame on Costa for what he called an “awkward” fight.

“Yeah, Sean won, I didn’t perform very well,” Costa said. “I think he didn’t either, but at least he did enough to win, right? This is two losses in a row in three fights. Three former champs: Luke Rockhold, Whittaker, and Sean. I won one and lost two. But let me tell you something, I agree with Dana (White) and Joe Rogan, and I will do that, I will bring back the Paulo that takes heads off, to finish the fight. “Sorry, I’m not that kind of counter guy. I do better moving forward and trying to finish and look for heads. Sean is so awkward, so different kind of fighter to fight against, it’s difficult. He was teeping me, keep pushing me, keeping me far from him because he knows the power that I have. And I have the power, so I need to deliver that, and I will do that.”

I will give a fuck for points, it’s not my business pic.twitter.com/iqYQq3oXLj — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 2, 2024

Costa started off his UFC career with four straight knockouts then a war with Yoel Romero. “Borrachinha” has since struggled, losing four of his past five.

“I won’t give a f*ck,” Costa posted. “F*ck points or conserving energy, or f*ck anything about that. I will come to take heads off. And this is who I am, this is the kind of fighter I am, and the fighter who people expect that I perform. So I will do that. F*ck points, I’ve had enough of this. Even the first round that I was 100 percent sure that I won, some people thought I lost. F*ck them. I will come to take heads off. That’s it. Who I am.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

May 28, 2024; New York, NY, USA; UFC wrestler Paulo Costa the Eraser throws the first…

May 28, 2024; New York, NY, USA; UFC wrestler Paulo Costa the Eraser throws the first pitch before the game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgersat Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

paulo costa ufc 302 embedded 3

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-8

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-7

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-6

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-secret-juice

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-4

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-3

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-2

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-1

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-7

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-6

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-5

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-4

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-3

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day 2

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day 1

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-5

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-4

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-3

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-1

sean-strickland-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference

islam-makhachev-sean-strickland-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference

sean-strickland-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-1

Sean Strickland Paulo Costa UFC 302 press conference faceoff

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-2

ufc 302 embedded 5 paulo costa ailin perez

paulo-costa-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins-4

paulo-costa-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins-3

paulo-costa-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins-2

paulo-costa-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins

sean-strickland-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins

Paulo Costa UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

paulo-costa-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Paulo Costa UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Paulo Costa UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Sean Strickland UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Sean Strickland UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

sean-strickland-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

sean-strickland-vs-paulo-costa-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins faceoff

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: (L-R) Sean Strickland faces off with Paulo Costa during the…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: (L-R) Sean Strickland faces off with Paulo Costa during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Strickland def. Paulo Costa, UFC 302 1

(Photo via UFC)

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Strickland def Paulo Costa UFC 302

Sean Strickland def. Paulo Costa, UFC 302 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie