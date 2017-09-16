Paulinho shows why Barca bought him to pile pressure on Madrid

The signing of Paulinho was received amid much pessimism by Barcelona fans who had hoped to see Marco Verratti brought in to strengthen their midfield. However, on Saturday, we saw just why the Blaugrana bought the Brazilian.

The former Tottenham midfielder was purchased for €40 million, an expensive fee for a 29-year-old playing in China, and there were boos and jeers at Camp Nou as he was unveiled the day after Barca's 5-1 Spanish Supercopa loss on aggregate to Real Madrid.

To make matters worse, the midfielder miscontrolled the ball as he tried to show his skills to the supporters, who showed their dissatisfaction by calling for the resignation of president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Poor Paulinho appeared to be a symbol of the troubled reign at Barca and a player seemingly unsuited to the Catalans' style of play, but he himself asked for time to prove himself for his new team.

"Everything I can do, I can do it by playing, so I will change the opinion of the people," he said. "The best way to respond is on the field, helping my team-mates, striving for victories. I am very mature and I do not think about [criticism], only about helping Barcelona win titles."

And he added: "I'm certain I can fit in at Barca and prove that all the effort they made to get me here was worth it. I know Barca have their own style and DNA but I think I can play here."

Against Getafe, Barca were in need of some inspiration and he provided it. Trailing at half-time to a wonder strike by Gaku Shibasaki and with Ousmane Dembele off with a hamstring injury, the signs were worrying for the Catalan club.

However, Ernesto Valverde sent on Denis Suarez for Andres Iniesta (who had started his sixth successive match for club and country) and the change worked, as the 23-year-old levelled with a superb strike. Later, the coach made another important switch when he introduced Paulinho for Ivan Rakitic.

