Paulinho admits Barca interest has turned his head

Nicholas Mendola

He didn’t live up to expectations at Tottenham Hotspur, but Brazilian midfielder Paulinho may be good enough for Barcelona.

The 28-year-old currently plies his trade for Guangzhou Evergrande, where he has 11 goals in 23 matches this season, but Barcelona’s made an offer for his services.

His pal Neymar has publicly spoken of his desire to have Paulinho as a teammate, and the player admits that he’s become enamored of the idea since hearing about the Barca’s offer.

From AS:

“I’m not a hypocrite – I am a very open person and I do think about Barcelona. The buy-out clause in my contract is 40 million euros and I believe Barça offered 20 which Guangzhou rejected. My agent has told me that talks are set to continue. Most players don’t talk about these things until things start moving but I can confirm that the interest is real.

“All I know is that there is a formal offer and that Barcelona’s president has spoken to club directors but no agreement was reached. There is a chance that both clubs can come to an agreement. It’s possible that I could play for Barcelona with the best players in the world. I could be part of a club full of stars. Barça’s offer was bigger than we thought. There’ll be more conversations between the clubs. I hope an agreement can be reached.”

Imagine Tottenham facing Paulinho and Barcelona in a knockout round match during next season’s Champions League.