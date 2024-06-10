Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to Sign Three-Year Contract with Visma-Lease a Bike

Piotr Staron - Getty Images

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, 32, has had a long and successful career racing mountain bikes. But she’s honestly done it all. During the 2015 season, when she was just 23, Ferrand-Prévot became the first person ever, in the history of cycling, to simultaneously hold the UCI World road title, the World cyclo-cross title, and the World cross-country mountain bike title.

Needless to say, fans are very excited to see her return to road racing. First reported by the Dutch media outlet Wielerflits , Ferrand-Prévot will sign a three-year contract to join Visma-Lease a Bike, from 2025 to the end of 2027.

Ferrand-Prévot will be joining forces with Marianne Vos and Fem van Empel, which sounds like an absolute powerhouse of a team. Ferrand-Prévot actually rode with Vos for five years at the beginning of the Frenchwoman’s cycling career.

But first, Paris. Ferrand-Prévot has been collecting quite a few wins leading into the Olympic Games. Most recently, she won the UCI World Cup in Nové Město. And weeks earlier, she took the victory at the French Cup in Marseille.

The one thing that seems to have eluded her is an Olympic medal. Despite being the reigning XCO World Champion, she’s never been able to perform to her fullest at the Games. She has competed in the last three Olympics, but on the mountain bike, her Olympic best was 10th in Tokyo three years ago.

This year, though, she’s on home turf and determined to secure a medal. “I mean, this is my last chance to try to be Olympic champion, so I don’t want to miss it. Because it will be for sure my last year also on MTB, so I want to do everything to be good this year and to try to win the Olympics at home,” said Ferrand-Prevort according to GCN.

The move back to road racing from mountain bike racing and the switch from INEOS Grenadiers to Visma-Lease a Bike came out of necessity. Ineos decided against starting a fully-fledged women’s team, so the path to the Dutch team became a more and more obvious fit.

The Dutch team also happens to be home to Ferrand-Prévot’s partner, Dylan van Baarle. Wielerflits reported that Van Baarle was instrumental in helping make the move.

So it’s all eyes on Paris for the next couple of months, then the next chapter begins on the road.

