Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to Retire from Mountain Biking to Focus on Road Racing Comeback

Billy Ceusters - Getty Images

Reigning cross-country mountain biking world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has confirmed that she’ll retire from the sport at the end of the year.

However, she’s hardly hanging up her rainbow-striped bibs. Ferrand-Prévot recently announced she is retiring from XCO to focus on a return to the Women’s WorldTour, with a specific aim to compete in next year’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The 32-year-old Ferrand-Prévot, who rides for INEOS Grenadiers, recently confirmed the decision with Eurosport, saying that her focus is on winning Olympic gold in her home nation at this summer’s Paris games.

“I mean, this is my last chance to try to be Olympic champion, so I don’t want to miss it,” Ferrand-Prévot said. “Because it will be my last year on a mountain bike, I want to do everything to be good this year and try to win the Olympics at home.”

Despite being a five-time world champion across the road, cyclocross, and gravel disciplines, winning sixty-five mountain bike events, and finishing on thirty-eight World Cup podiums, Olympic success has thus far eluded Ferrand-Prévot. Her best Olympic finish was an eighth-place finish in the 2012 road race in London. Meanwhile, on the mountain bike, her best result was a tenth-place finish in Tokyo in 2020.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos - Getty Images

Ferrand-Prévot’s last real go at road racing came in 2018, when she raced for Canyon//SRAM. Her best year on the road was in 2014 when she was with the Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team. That year, she won Flèche Wallonne, French national championships in the road race and the time trial, the four-stage Emakuemeen Euskal, and the World Championships in Ponferrada, Spain. She also finished second in the Giro d’Italia’s GC and points classifications and fourth in the QOM competition. The following year, she defended her national road race title and finished sixth in the World Championships.

She raced on the road sparingly over the next few years, and by 2019, her focus was entirely on mountain biking and cross-racing.

Since 2023, Ferrand-Prévot has been the sole woman racing for INEOS Grenadiers, often putting her at the heart of the rumors that the British team will soon field a women’s squad. However, Ferrand-Prévot’s contract with them runs out at year’s end, and an INEOS women’s team has yet to come any closer to being a reality.

According to reports, Ferrand-Prévot hopes to stay with the team and spearhead a women’s squad. But if INEOS continues to only field a men’s team, it’s likely she’ll find herself in new colors come 2025. Most Women’s WorldTour teams have remained quiet on the subject. But Spanish outfit Movistar has thus far publicly ruled out signing Ferrand-Prévot.

As for leaving the knobby tires behind (professionally, at least), Ferrand-Prévot seems comfortable with her decision. “I think I did everything on MTB, and I still like it, but it doesn’t make sense to continue,” she said. “It’s my last chance to be Olympic champion at home, so it’s good to finish on it.”

