Paul Wotton: Truro City boss hails 'exhausted' side as season ends

Truro City boss Paul Wotton praised his 'exhausted' side as they lost their last National League South game of the season 2-1 at Dartford.

The match ended a run of 13 games in the final four weeks of the season due to postponements earlier in the year.

Joash Nembhard put Dartford ahead midway through the first half before a James Hamon's 78th-minute own goal.

Tyler Harvey scored a consolation for Truro in stoppage time as the White Tigers finish the season in 16th place.

"It's a minimal disappointment today, but overall it's a tremendously successful season for us in as trying a circumstances as anyone could ever put before you," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Everyone's exhausted, I'm shattered, the boys are shattered, we are really glad that the season's over today.

"Overall it's a job well done from everyone at Truro City Football Club.

"The boys deserve a rest, they've been magnificent for the football club and today was just one game too many in such a short space of time."