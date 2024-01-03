Paul Wiggins steps down as Brossart football coach after 10 seasons

Bishop Brossart head coach Paul Wiggins Jr. instructs his team against Fairview during a KHSAA first-round playoff game at the Mustang Athletic Complex on Friday, Nov 4, 2022.

Paul Wiggins, Jr. has stepped down as the head football coach at Bishop Brossart High School.

Wiggins was with Brossart for 10 seasons, compiling a record of 67-43. He won three district championships: 2016, 2021 and 2022.

He took over in 2014 when the program was in dire straits. The Mustangs were in Class 2A at the time with only 21 players in the program. Brossart dropped to 1A for the 2015 season and went 9-2 that season, then 8-3 in 2016 with the program’s first district championship.

Prior to his head coaching position at Brossart, Wiggins was the head coach of the school’s middle school program.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Paul Wiggins steps down as Brossart football coach after 10 seasons