Paul Warne: Derby County boss praises "amazing" group

Derby are away against Wycombe Wanderers in their next fixture on Wednesday, 10 April [Getty Images]

Derby County boss Paul Warne said the fact automatic promotion remains in their hands tempers the irritation at twice losing the lead in the thrilling draw with top-of the table Portsmouth.

The point means Warne's side will guarantee a top-two spot if they win their last four League One fixtures.

"I'm not too frustrated. I am proud," Warne told BBC Radio Derby

"I love this group. They are amazing, are desperate for success and give everything. Four wins would do it."

Joe Ward twice put the Rams ahead at a raucous Fratton Park, but Owen Moxon's breathtaking long-range effort drew the hosts level for a second time with 13 minutes remaining.

Warne, whose side are four points ahead of Bolton Wanderers having played a game more, added: "If you had told me before the game we would come away with a point, I would have taken that. But it is disappointing to lead twice and not win.

"We knew we were playing a well-organised, motivated, fit and confident team. The league says that. We went toe-to-toe pretty well.

"Joe [Wildsmith] didn't have a lot to do and they ran out of ideas a bit. A draw is a probably a fair result. But when you have a lead, it feels like you've dropped two points.

"It was two good teams going for it. There's a reason they have only lost four games.

"I know teams have got games in hand but it's still in our hands and we have given ourselves a really good chance. We'll pick the players up."