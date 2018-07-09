Paul wants Rockets to acquire Anthony

Amid multiple reports that the Oklahoma City Thunder and forward Carmelo Anthony have agreed to part ways, Rockets point guard Chris Paul has just the destination for him: Houston.

According to Yahoo Sports, Paul wants the Houston front office to acquire Anthony, who last month exercised his $27.9 million option for 2018-19 last month with the Thunder.

Paul, 33 and Anthony, 34, are good friends, according to the report.

Paul and the Rockets settled on a new four-year contract, said to be worth $160 million, when free agency began July 1. However, free agent forward Trevor Ariza, who started 67 games for the Rockets last season, signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, having re-signed Paul George and Jerami Grant and added Nerlens Noel, will be looking to reduce its $310 million in costs from payroll and the league's luxury tax.

Moving Anthony could lessen that burden by more than $100 million.

Anthony, however, has also been linked with the Miami Heat, and a tweet from Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports cites sources as saying the Lakers are one of Anthony's "preferred destinations, and that he's high on a chance to finally play with #LeBron. Keep in mind, too, that Carmelo owns a house in LA."

As the Thunder's third offensive option behind Russell Westbrook and George, Anthony posted career lows in points (16.2 per game), shot attempts (15.0) assists (1.3) and minutes (32.1) in 78 games (all starts) while playing primarily power forward instead of small forward.

Anthony failed to earn an All-Star nod for the first time since 2008-09, though his 169 3-pointers made set a career high.

Anthony's role was scaled back further in the postseason, as he averaged 11.8 points in 32.3 minutes per game during the Thunder's first-round series loss to the Utah Jazz.

After playing just 26 minutes, and three in the fourth quarter, of a series-ending Game 6 loss, he voiced his frustration with his role.

--Field Level Media