Paul Wall offered Astros players free diamond grills, so who's getting some?

Whether they win the World Series or not, the Houston Astros stand to get some new jewelry.

Rapper and uber-proud Houstonian Paul Wall said after the Astros clinched their World Series berth that he and his business partner Johnny Dang would give free diamond grills to every Houston Astros player. Now, if you’re not familiar with Paul Wall — or if you’ve forgotten his 2005 hit “Sittin’ Sidewayz” — the entire concept of a diamond grill might be foreign to you. These aren’t the type of grills you cook meat on, they’re the ones that bling when you put them in your mouth.

Like so, as imagined by Yahoo Sports, in the mouth of Astros Game 3 starter Lance McCullers Jr.

U know we had to do it! In celebration of @astros goin to the World Series we are offering free grillz for the entire team c/o me/ @tvjohnny — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) October 22, 2017





With Paul Wall’s offer floating out there and with the World Series now shifting back to Houston for the weekend, we thought we’d ask Astros players whether they plan to take Paul Wall up on his offer.

Watch the video above and see which Astros players are eager to get their mouthes iced up. Spoiler alert: Most of the players we talked to are in — even Justin Verlander, but there’s one hold out and it’s not Brian McCann.

Now, if the Astros can get a World Series ring and one of Paul Wall’s diamond grills, that would truly be the best of both worlds.

