Paul Wadlington: Texas needs to win the Big 12 in 2023

It’s no longer rebuilding time for the Texas Longhorns football program. With a foundation laid in recruiting, development and overall team talent, Longhorns fans are ready to reap success.

Paul Wadlington of Inside Texas gave credence to the idea that Texas needs to start producing on the football field. He said the following on his “Everyone Gets a Trophy” podcast.

The more I dig into (Big 12 programs for 2023)… Texas should win the Big 12. Texas needs to win the Big 12 and should win the Big 12.

Wadlington went on to explain that losing in the conference title game would not be alarming, but not making it to the game would be cause for concern. Texas’ returning talent paired with rebuilds across the conference should lead to more expectations for Steve Sarkisian’s team.

Texas Tech and Kansas State were mentioned among teams that could challenge the Longhorns in their bid for a title. Kansas State returns all five offensive linemen to block for quarterback Will Howard. Outside of those teams, the Inside Texas analyst has questions about Oklahoma and TCU heading into next year.

Perhaps the raised standard of expectation can push the Longhorns to new heights over the next football season.

