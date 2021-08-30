Paul vs. Woodley results: Tommy Fury wins uneventful decision in U.S. debut

CLEVELAND – Tommy Fury remains unbeaten in his professional boxing career.

The prospect outpointed MMA fighter Anthony Taylor in a unanimous decision win at the Paul vs. Woodley pay-per-view event on Sunday night. The two competed in a cruiserweight contest set for four rounds.

The Paul vs. Woodley boxing event takes place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The card streams live on pay-per-view at 7 p.m. ET on Showtime Sports.

Although it was a clear win for Fury, he wasn’t able to knock out or knock down the much smaller and inexperienced Taylor.

Immediately in round one Fury pressuring Taylor, backing him up with the jab. A lot of clinching throughout the first two minutes was initiated by Taylor. In the final minute Fury was tagging up Taylor with combinations, but not enough to hurt the MMA fighter. Taylor looking to clinch and dirty box with the English man.

The second, third and fourth were all in the favor of Fury. “TNT” was tagging up Taylor for the majority of the time. Taylor was unable to get a meaningful offense going and was also unable to tie up Fury in the clinch.

With the win, Fury is now 7-0 in his professional boxing career with four knockouts to his name. The 22-year-old is a former Love Island contestant and he’s the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

In his post-fight interview, Fury called out Jake Paul for a fight. He’s been angling a bout with the YouTube star for many months now.

Meanwhile, Taylor – an MMA fighter – entered the contest with only one professional boxing bout under his belt, which he had lost via knockout. Taylor, who usually competes at 145 and 155 pounds, is on a five-fight winning streak in MMA with his last victory coming over Chris Avila under the Bellator banner in early 2020. Taylor is now 0-2 in boxing.