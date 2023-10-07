Paul VI's Nate Klecko wants to be another strong branch in football family tree

HADDON TWP. – When Nate Klecko has a football question, he knows where to turn.

The Paul VI High School freshman defensive end can go to his dad, Dan Klecko, a three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL defensive tackle who is the currently the defensive line coach for the Paul VI Eagles.

And there’s his grandfather, Joe Kelcko, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, a defensive tackle on the Jets' New York Sack Exchange and an Oscar-snubbed actor from the movie "Cannonball Run."

“I usually go to my dad because he’s always right there,” Klecko said. “I’m just hoping I can live up to their standards, be a third-generation player.”

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Klecko played the role perfectly Friday night as he picked off first career pass to go along with two sacks and a pass deflection in Paul VI’s 35-3 home win over Northern Burlington.

Klecko’s first interception came at a pivotal time as the Greyhounds had marched inside the Eagles' 10 late in the first half.

“It was pretty cool,” Klecko, who hails from Mullica Hill, said of the pick. “I just caught the ball and was so shocked I had it that I forgot to run. I just made sure I secured the ball.”

Dan Klecko beamed as a proud father, but also as his son’s coach on the big play.

“It’s a special moment to be out here with him all the time,” said Dan Klecko, who is in his first year coaching at Paul VI. Joe Klecko was also in attendance for his grandson's first interception.

“Football is definitely the fabric of this family and I’m blessed that I can still be a part of the game. I love coaching these kids. My wife makes fun of me, saying I’m reliving my past, but I really do enjoy it.

“It means so much more, out here coaching 50 kids. Seeing them get better, seeing them work hard, hearing them get yelled at, then coming back, correcting mistakes and making plays.”

Paul VI head coach Dennis Scuderi Sr. said he’s been very pleased with the progress of his youthful team, especially the play of Nate Klecko.

“He’s going to be a monster,” Scuderi said.

Dan Klecko, who was a star at Marlboro High School and Temple University before playing for the Patriots, Colts and Eagles in the NFL, kept the advice for Nate simple.

“Just put your head down and work. Be a freshman, shut up, listen to the vets,” he said.

Nate Klecko has filled in quite nicely on the defensive line, which also includes a freshman on the other end in Anthony Jackson.

“We got a lot of young guys and we’re really learning out here and just keep getting better and better.”

Nate Klecko said the toughest part about being a starting defensive lineman as a freshman has been playing with an undersized frame. His family tree indicates there will likely be growth in the future - Joe Klecko (6-3, 263 pounds) and Dan Klecko (5-11, 275).

Game notes

Paul VI (5-1), winners of five straight, clinched at least a share of the West Jersey Football League National Division title with the victory. The Eagles can claim the title outright with a victory over Triton on Oct. 20.

Not too shabby for a team that has just five seniors.

“This group of kids is unreal,” Scuderi said. “They actually stay after practice, they don’t want to go home. They’ll ask coaches to work on more stuff.

“They are really good coachable kids who just want to play football.”

Paul VI senior Matt Morad rushed 19 times for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns. He added a third score on a 64-yard pass play from Dom Santiago. It’s the second consecutive game Morad eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark.

Paul VI’s defense has held opponents to 10 or fewer points in four of their five victories. Junior defensive tackle Jaylen Bishop had two sacks.

Junior Austin Bailey returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving Paul VI a 35-3 lead.

