Paul Vandal solidifies legacy with second NAIA All-American selection

Dec. 16—JAMESTOWN — Through the history of the University of Jamestown football program, they have had three players named an NAIA All-American twice in their career. That club has now gained another member as Paul Vandal was named an American Football Coaches Association Second Team All-American on Dec. 13.

"It's something really to be proud of," Vandal said. " ... Since it's the second year in a row that I thought that was pretty special because I don't know how many times that's been done in our football program, so I was pretty excited about that."

The fifth-year senior was previously named an AFCA First Team All-American after the 2022 season.

This season, Vandal had 59 total tackles, 3.5 sacks for 32 yards, 18 tackles for loss for 67 yards, two fumble recoveries and one block. Last season, Vandal had 50 total tackles, 12 sacks for 83 yards and 20.5 tackles for loss for 101 yards.

In order to have a big season, Vandal said he continued to work hard and not cut any corners.

"What it means to me is that it's exciting for a guy that trusted us with his career," Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro said. "... a guy that put in the work and the effort and everything that he needed to do to become the best player that he could be for our football team. It's good to sometimes see the individual rewards come that follow that. But Paul trusted our process and he trusted us as coaches to get him to the level that he's been playing at so he's well deserving of that and it's really fun to watch and be a part of it."

The Jamestown native said he found out the news from a tweet from Jimmies defensive line coach Josh Zimmer.

Vandal is the first two-time All-American since former Jimmie J.J. Svyrud did so in 1997 and 1998.

"I think it's pretty special," Vandal said. "I dreamed of something like this, obviously you want your team to win but it's always in the back of your head that if you work as hard as you can you'll get a little bit of recognition. Hopefully, you do what J.J. did and play at the next level, I think that would be pretty cool. He was a really good athlete so if there's any chance I could follow in his footsteps that would be awesome."

Despite already having a job lined up for after graduation, Vandal said his hoping the fact that he is a two-time All-American will cause coaches to reach out to him.

"I hope that now that I am a two-time All-American, I hope that some people notice me and maybe get that call," Vandal said.

Vandal was one of 42 players in Mistro's first recruiting class. Mistro got to see Vandal develop through all five years of his career.

During his career, Vandal played in 43 games, racking up 155 total tackles, 22 sacks for 166 yards, 52.5 tackles for loss for 236 yards, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one block.

"Paul's been a dominant force on the defensive line," Mistro said. "So, when you have a guy that is that way and other guys can see his work ethic and see his everyday abilities and try to mimic that and follow. When you have the ability to follow a guy that does those things, it's a pretty cool deal."

Mistro immediately knew the answer to what Vandal's most underrated skill was.

"How smart he was," Mistro said. "People don't realize how smart Paul Vandal was when it came to playing the game of football. I think they see a defensive lineman and a big guy and a strong guy, OK, he just beat people up. Paul's very tactical and very smart as a football player."

When he thinks about his legacy within the program, Vandal said he wants to be remembered for more than just being a good football player.

"Obviously, I want to be remembered as a good athlete but I want to be remembered as someone who went to class and someone who was nice to people, just little things," Vandal said. "I don't want to be remembered as just an athlete and a jerk, I want to be remembered as somewhat of a good person."

This season, Vandal was part of a defensive unit that gave up 27.5 points per game and had 16 sacks. The defensive line is expected to return 20 players from last year's roster including two players, Tyler Dean and Caleb Ritter, who combined for 8.5 sacks last season.

"We got a group of guys that I think could do a really good job," Mistro said. "Tyler Dean's the guy with the next most experience, Daniel Erlandson, Ethan Gall, there's a group of guys that I think can fill in but you can't replace Paul. I'm not gonna try to replace Paul, we're gonna fit in to what we do well and make our strengths what they are and we gotta play to the guy's strengths that we have, you can't put a square peg in a round hole."