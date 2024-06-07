Paul-Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium rescheduled for 3 days before Cowboys-Texans on MNF

The highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is back on. The bout will now be the first part of a blockbuster doubleheader weekend at AT&T Stadium, the opening act to a Cowboys primetime home date that could be one of the biggest games of their 2024 season.

The fight, originally scheduled for July 20, had to be postponed due to a recent medical issue for Tyson. The ex-champ, who will turn 58 later this month, suffered an ulcer flare-up in late May that required medical attention and necessitated a delay in his training.

To allow both men adequate preparation time, the fight has been rescheduled for Nov. 15. The unorthodox slating of such a marquee match on a Friday night- instead of a Saturday- will allow the event to still be staged at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, yet give crews time to repurpose the venue for the Cowboys’ Week 11 meeting with the Houston Texans, to be played three nights later on Monday Night Football.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T Stadium in the midst of the Cowboys’ season,” Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement.

Though they share the Lone Star State, the Cowboys and Texans are not traditional rivals. They do compete for the Governor’s Cup, however, to decide intrastate bragging rights; the Cowboys currently hold the Cup after a 27-23 win in December of 2022.

This regular-season matchup will be extra spicy. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is quickly becoming one of the league’s brightest new stars, and his off-the-field friendship with Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons will be among the fun storylines to watch as they square off under the Monday night lights. Also look for the sibling showdown between Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs and his older brother Stefon, a wide receiver in his first year with the Texans. Houston tight end Dalton Schultz will be facing his former Cowboys teammates for the first time after five years wearing the star; same for wide receiver Noah Brown after six seasons in Dallas.

The I-45 series began in 1967 between the Cowboys and Houston Oilers, but this year’s installment figures to be one of the premier matchups of the entire NFL season, with the Cowboys and Texans both having won their respective divisions last year. The Paul-Tyson fight, which is being predicted to be the “most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” should act as the perfect appetizer.

Previously purchased tickets for the July fight will be honored on Nov. 15, while ticketholders unable to attend the rescheduled date can receive a refund. The heavyweight fight, scheduled to go eight rounds, will still be streamed live on Netflix.

