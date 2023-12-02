Paul Sullivan: Northwestern upsets No. 1 Purdue but still is playing the underdog despite a rare taste of March Madness

Northwestern coach Chris Collins didn’t expect the Wildcats to get the benefit of the doubt.

Not even after finishing second in the Big Ten last season or beating No. 1 Purdue in February or winning its NCAA Tournament opener against Boise State or losing a nail-biter to UCLA in the second round.

Nothing had changed, and that was perfectly fine.

Sure, star guard Boo Buie returned for a fifth season, and most of the rest of the Wildcats core were also back on a 22-win team that started 5-1 entering Friday’s Big Ten opener in Evanston against Zach Edey and the top-ranked Boilermakers.

No one expects the Wildcats to replicate their dream season of 2022- 23, as evidenced by their invisibility in preseason polls, so they’re basically in the same spot they were only one year ago after finishing 7-13 in conference play in 2021-22.

The difference between now and last December is that an NCAA Tournament bid is no longer just a pipe dream for a program that had only one previous appearance. And making March Madness in back-to-back seasons for the first time in NU history is something Collins and his players fully expect of themselves, even if no one else does.

“I get it,” Collins said of being overlooked. “I mean, you look at the conference and so many teams have returning guys. We’re still trying to find our way as a program and that level of success. We had a great year last year, but in order to get that ultimate respect you have to keep on going out and doing it.

“Sometimes that can be a good thing. You get a little bit too much praise and get softened up. I don’t mind it. We’re OK just going about our business. I tell the guys if you do the job and win, everyone will get credit. That’s kind of what happened last year. You saw guys win awards, get national praise, and people started coming to the games.

“Who cares what people say. Who cares where you’re ranked. That’s what is cool about basketball. It’s not gymnastics or skating where you have judges. You actually get to go out and prove it on the court and play the game. We’re going to have to do it like we’ve always had to — grind it out and do it the hard way. Our guys have learned to embrace that mentality.”

Northwestern stunned Purdue on Friday, winning 92-88 to hand the Boilermakers their first loss.

Though Friday’s game provided a good measuring stick, it’s way too early to make any judgment about whether the NU program has turned the corner or if the 2022-23 season was an outlier.

But Buie’s decision to come back was huge for the program and provides hope for a purple reign.

Buie knew all along he probably was returning, even as he kept it a secret.

“It got easier as the season went along knowing I was going to come back, just because of all the things we accomplished last year,” he said. “I kind of felt like I had more to prove and some unfinished business. Coach and I had a lot of conversations, and the community (support) and everyone here at Northwestern was super awesome. It’s just the place to be.”

Buie scored 31 points and had nine assists with zero turnovers Friday.

Collins, who was voted Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2022- 23, admitted beforehand he would rather not be facing Purdue for the first time on Dec. 1 — their rematch is on Jan. 31 at Mackey Arena — but wasn’t about to downplay the significance of the first key test on the schedule.

“When you have the No. 1 team and the best player in the country coming to town, you’re going to be excited about that opportunity,” Collins said, referring to Edey. “But it is weird. You’re in your nonleague schedule and all of a sudden a Big Ten game pops up. … Big Ten games are different. You get into the league and it’s a little bit more intense, more on the line, and especially against these guys, the best team in the league.”

The Big Ten is reputed to be one of the top conferences in the nation again, but there’s no real powerhouse outside of the Boilermakers, who beat Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette to win the Maui Invitational. Purdue and No. 24 Illinois are the only two Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25 after Michigan State’s plunge from the poll following a 3-3 start.

In KenPom.com ratings Friday, Purdue ranked second behind Houston, while Michigan State (No. 18) was the only other conference team among the top 20. Northwestern was ranked No. 57 in KenPom before Friday’s game and 10th among Big Ten teams.

After the Purdue game, the Wildcats schedule eases up with a nine-day break during final exams and then three winnable games against Detroit Mercy, Chicago State and DePaul before another tough opponent, Arizona State, comes to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Dec. 20.

By the time Big Ten play begins in earnest Jan. 2 at Illinois, the Wildcats should have a good indication of whether they’ll be a contender. The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 13-17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Wildcats won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this season despite the lack of hype. Buie, Brooks Barnhizer, Matthew Nicholson and Ty Berry all played key roles in last year’s success, and NU has earned a reputation as a tough, defensive-minded unit that hits its free throws and relies on its perimeter players in crunch time.

Last year’s team picked up confidence as the season evolved, and a new year brings the same challenges for Collins and his players.

“We definitely still have a chip on our shoulder,” Buie said. “That’s something we pride ourselves on, (knowing) everyone is counting us out.”