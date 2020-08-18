Paul Sullivan: The Mark Grace dilemma is a thorny problem for Marquee Sports Network and Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts

So where does everyone stand on the Cubs’ Mark Grace dilemma?

Or were you unaware the Cubs had a Mark Grace dilemma in the first place?

With things changing by the hour during baseball’s pandemic season, it’s easy to overlook some of the off-the-field developments unrelated to the COVID-19 crisis, like an announcer calling his ex-wife a “dingbat” during a broadcast as Grace did during Saturday’s Cubs-Brewers telecast on Marquee Sports Network.

“My ex-wife, I’m going to go Archie Bunker a little bit — I called her the dingbat,” Grace said during a conversation with announcers Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies before repeating the nickname a couple more times in case no one heard him.