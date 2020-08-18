Paul Sullivan: The Mark Grace dilemma is a thorny problem for Marquee Sports Network and Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts

Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune

So where does everyone stand on the Cubs’ Mark Grace dilemma?

Or were you unaware the Cubs had a Mark Grace dilemma in the first place?

With things changing by the hour during baseball’s pandemic season, it’s easy to overlook some of the off-the-field developments unrelated to the COVID-19 crisis, like an announcer calling his ex-wife a “dingbat” during a broadcast as Grace did during Saturday’s Cubs-Brewers telecast on Marquee Sports Network.

“My ex-wife, I’m going to go Archie Bunker a little bit — I called her the dingbat,” Grace said during a conversation with announcers Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies before repeating the nickname a couple more times in case no one heard him.