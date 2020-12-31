Paul Sullivan: Cubs used to compete for the pennant. Now they’re content with just contending for a division title.

CHICAGO — If their ears were ringing in the executive offices of the San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday morning, it was for good reason.

Explaining the course he is taking while trying to turn the Chicago Cubs back into a World Series contender, team President Jed Hoyer mentioned those three franchises as examples of what not to do during the “post-window transition” of a ballclub.

“As we come to the end of (a six-year window), it’s really important to think about the future,” Hoyer said during a teleconference. “I think there are plenty of examples of teams that were able to have a small reset, or to make a move in that direction that it really helped them, the (New York) Yankees and (Boston) Red Sox in particular.

“I’ve used them as examples. There are teams that never had that opportunity, or chose not to take it — the Giants and the Phillies and the Tigers would be those examples.”

All three of those teams have floundered after several years of being at or near the top, setting the stage for long, hard rebuilds with bare-bones farm systems. The Phillies tried spending their way out with recent signings of big-name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Jake Arrieta but still haven’t had a winning season since 2011.

Hoyer believes the trade of ace Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini to the San Diego Padres for veteran Zach Davies and four low-level prospects indicates the Cubs’ way is the correct course, while acknowledging they probably won’t be pennant contenders in 2021.

With ticket prices among the highest in the game, shouldn’t Cubs fans expect more than just competing for another division crown?

In a long-winded answer, Hoyer got nostalgic for the days when “winning a division was wildly celebrated and talked about like it was one of our kids’ birthdays.” He mentioned he was proud the Cubs won a division in the shortened 60-game season and that they had no positive COVID-19 tests among players. He didn’t mention the two-game sweep by the Miami Marlins in the wild-card series.

“I do want to get back to a place where we can enter the playoffs and know that either we’re the favorite or a team that can absolutely win the World Series if things go right,” Hoyer said. “I also think every season is sacred and we’re going to compete this year.”

Hoyer added “it’s important to evaluate your personnel appropriately” and pointed to the “tremendous risk” of “endlessly trying to push the envelope to try and win a championship every single year.”

As an example, he pointed to Cubs teams in the years before he arrived without naming names. Former general manager Jim Hendry’s ears were also probably ringing, since he was guilty of trying to reload after division-winning seasons in 2007 and ’08. A deal for Padres ace Jake Peavy was nixed by his Tribune Co. bosses for financial reasons after ’08, and the Cubs went downhill the next few years before the Ricketts family turned to Theo Epstein to start the rebuild in 2011.

“At some point you have to think about the future a little bit,” Hoyer said. “Do I think we’re going to have a competitive team this year? Absolutely. But do I think this is the year you push the envelope to spend and take on older players and … potentially satisfy something you don’t necessarily believe is the right thing to do? I don’t think that’s the right thing right now.”

The only real differences between Hendry in ’08 and 2020 Hoyer are that the Cubs are owned by the Rickettses and Hoyer is acting as both president and de facto GM. Hoyer said he’ll hire a new GM from outside the organization but is in no rush to do so during the pandemic.

Hoyer already has shed the salaries of Darvish, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Jose Quintana and others since the end of the season, and signed no one of significance. Spring training is scheduled to begin in six weeks, though it could be delayed by the pandemic, and the free-agent market basically is frozen.

Despite speculation the Darvish deal was done to shed the pitcher’s hefty contract, Hoyer said the purpose was to “jump-start” the depleted farm system.

“As far as (it being) financially motivated, that wasn’t the focus,” he said, adding: “In 2020, I feel some of those (issues) are magnified, but that was not the focus. The focus of this deal was to move a player in the second half of his contract and try to acquire a lot of young talent.”

We won’t know for years if that young talent will pan out. Hoyer said the value of having prospect currency can’t be overlooked, meaning some may be used in future trades when the Cubs are ready to compete for championships again.

Either way, don’t expect the Cubs to make it up to fans in the meantime by lowering the cost of a trip to Wrigley Field, which is the highest in baseball, according to Team Marketing Report. And don’t expect Hoyer to sign a big-name free agent for quite a while.

When will that be possible? When the Cubs have “the bones necessary to do that,” Hoyer said.

“We just did that over the last six years,” he added, though the Cubs’ last prominent free-agent signing was closer Craig Kimbrel in June 2019 — and that one hasn’t worked out.

“Once we get back to a place where we feel like we want to step on the gas again, we will, financially,” Hoyer said. “That’s one of the greatest things about being in this market and being in this ownership group. We’ve spent. We were over the luxury tax the last two years … We will be in that market again.”

At this point, Cubs fans really aren’t expecting Hoyer to “step on the gas.” But they’re pleading with him not to turn this car around.