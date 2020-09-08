Paul Sullivan: Cubs great Billy Williams reflects on the Lou Brock trade — 'It would've never happened today' — and 'the golden age' of baseball

Almost every obituary or appreciation of St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lou Brock included a paragraph noting he was part of one of the worst trades in baseball history.

Evaluating trades is always subjective, so it really says something that everyone agrees the Chicago Cubs made perhaps the biggest blunder ever on June 15, 1964, sending Brock to the Cardinals in a six-player deal that netted sore-armed veteran pitcher Ernie Broglio.

Brock, who died Sunday at 81, went on to become a Hall of Fame outfielder, winning three National League pennants and two World Series in St. Louis while turning into one of the greatest base stealers of all time. Broglio went 7-19 with a 5.40 ERA in three seasons with the Cubs before injuries forced him to retire at 30.

The trade haunted the Cubs for decades, at least until they finally won the World Series in 2016.