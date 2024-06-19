Paul Sullivan: Baseball icon Willie Mays saluted at Wrigley Field on a memorable night

CHICAGO — A gorgeous sunset served as a backdrop to the Wrigley Field video board Tuesday night during the announcement of the death of baseball icon Willie Mays.

It was the sixth inning of a game between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants, and thanks to modern technology, many in the crowd of 36,297 already were aware the Hall of Famer had died that day at age 93, having read the news on their smartphones.

Giants manager Bob Melvin learned about it before the first pitch but did not inform his players, so starter Logan Webb heard the news when he was going out to pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cubs public address announcer Jeremiah Paprocki made the statement as an image of Mays was shown on the board.

“It was kind of hard (to pitch) at first,” Webb said. “I took my hat off and I was kind of looking at the scoreboard and just thinking about him. I kind of looked at (plate umpire Todd Tichenor) and I was like, ‘I think you need to stop the (pitch) clock’ because I had to take a moment to think about it, be prideful for the jersey I was wearing and the hat I was wearing, knowing that Willie did the same. Then they played the ‘Say Hey’ song.”

The crowd applauded, Ian Happ stepped into the box against Webb, and the game went on.

Wrigley Field, Fenway Park in Boston and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles are the only three remaining MLB parks Mays played in. He was a frequent visitor to Wrigley in his long and storied 22-year career, but his appearances were always special to fans. Some superstars you loved to hate, but Mays was the kind of player everyone loved to watch, even though he had the reputation as a so-called “Cub killer.” He hit 92 of his 660 career home runs off Cubs pitching, with a perfectly round .1000 OPS in 358 games, his highest against any team.

Mays was even more lethal at Wrigley Field, where he had a .342 average with 54 home runs and a 1.077 OPS.

“I always liked playing the Cubs in Chicago,” Mays told the Chicago Tribune in 1986. “I think I hit 50 or 60 home runs here. Playing in the dirt and grass was always better. If there had been artificial turf all through my career like today, I couldn’t have played 22 years because of shin problems. Maybe 15 or so, but that’s all.”

How many times did Mays beat the Cubs and then show up in the WGN-Ch. 9 booth with announcer Jack Brickhouse to talk about the game on “The 10th Inning” postgame show? It seemed like every series when we were kids. Mays was a friend of Brickhouse, who was behind the mic on “The Catch,” Mays’ unbelievable over-the-shoulder grab that robbed Cleveland’s Vic Wertz in the 1954 World Series and is considered one of the greatest moments in baseball history.

A 12-time Gold Glover, Mays defined the center-field position and didn’t need to carry an index card to see where to post himself, as do many of today’s outfielders. He was even entrusted to call pitches from center field back in the day.

“The things he did we’ll never see again,” Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski said after Tuesday’s game. “I truly believe he was such a talented player and played the game as purely as anybody could. To be able to watch that on film … I’m glad there was film for it, because it’s something that is going to be watched and studied for the rest of time.”

Mays’ combination of power, speed and hitting for average made him a unicorn in his era. Until age 40, Mays struck out 90 or more times only twice and never more than 92 times despite playing almost every day and hitting for power like no one had since Babe Ruth.

He ended his career with a .302 batting average, but if he had retired before 1972 his career numbers would be even more impressive. Mays hit a combined .232 with 14 home runs in his final two seasons. He was dealt from the Giants to the Mets in 1972 and was a shell of himself, as was evident by some defensive miscues during the 1973 World Series at age 42.

Still, Mays played with such a flair it was impossible not to like and appreciate him on a baseball field. Off the field, he was criticized by Jackie Robinson for not doing enough for the civil rights movement. But in baseball writer John Shea’s biography of Mays, “24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid,” Mays said he did what he could do without asking to be put in the spotlight.

“A lot of people didn’t know what I did at the time because I didn’t raise no hand,” Mays said. “I just did what I had to do for that particular person at the time. I didn’t tell anyone to follow my lead. You follow your own lead. I’ll help you get to where you want to go, but you’ve got to do it yourself.”

The Willie Mays people will remember will be the graceful athlete whose ebullience and personality helped the game and the nation.

“Willie Mays, just by being Willie Mays and playing his heart out and by being happy doing it, made a real contribution to melting the iceberg of at least more overt forms of racism,” former President Bill Clinton said in “24.”

As the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals play at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday to celebrate the history of the Negro Leagues, Mays’ presence will be felt. It was supposed to be a tribute to Mays and his peers. Now the Rickwood game will serve as a sort of memorial to perhaps the greatest player the game has seen.

“He’ll be watching over the game,” Yastrzemski said. “It’s definitely one of those times to reflect on the important things in life. He had such an impact on this game and obviously on so many people. To be able to be involved in a celebration for him is an incredibly humbling experience.”

