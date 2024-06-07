Paul Skenes impresses in start against the Dodgers

Paul Skenes made his fifth start of the season recently against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team with the fifth-best record in the MLB. That meant that Skenes would go head-to-head with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts.

In his first showdown against Ohtani, Skenes struck him out on three straight fastballs that were 100 MPH. The second time, Ohtani got revenge with a two-run homer, and the final matchup led to a single from Ohtani.

Skenes finished the game after pitching five full innings and giving up three runs on six hits, eight strikeouts, and a walk. He was in line for a win and he got it as the Pirates won the game 10-6. Skenes is now 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five starts as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates are relying on Skenes and Jared Jones to be the future of their organization.

Paul Skenes Annihilating Shohei Ohtani. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZCEum3SPGx — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 5, 2024

