Paul Skenes draws standing ovation from opposing crowd after another lights-out start

Paul Skenes is so good at pitching that sometimes you just have to hand it to him, even if you’re a fan of the other team.

Skenes has made just six starts at the Major League level for the Pirates since the 2023 first-overall pick was called up earlier this season, but he already looks like one of the best pitchers in baseball. He turned in another gem on Tuesday night against the Cardinals, pitching 6.1 shutout innings while striking out eight batters.

While the lack of run support cost Skenes a win as the game was still tied at zero when he exited, the Pirates did ultimately earn a 2-1 victory. And when Skenes came out of the game in the seventh inning, he received a standing ovation.

From the St. Louis Crowd.

Cardinals fans give Paul Skenes an ovation as he exits in the seventh inning pic.twitter.com/UV4TiWeYwx — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 12, 2024

That’s something you don’t see every day.

Skenes is off to a red-hot start in The Show, having struck out 46 batters while walking just six in 33.1 innings while posting a season ERA of 2.43. If that trend continues, he could be a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year.

