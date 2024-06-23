Paul Skenes continues to dazzle but Pirates fall 3-1 to Rays

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes tossed a career-high seven innings and Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 20 games but the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

Yandy Díaz homered on Skenes’ first pitch of the game but the rookie right-hander settled in and delivered another strong start for the Pirates (37-40).

The Díaz home run was the lone run allowed by Skenes across his seven innings pitched. He allowed six hits walked and struck out eight batters.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man killed, 3 people hurt in Greene County motorcycle crash Pittsburgh police searching for missing teen girl last seen in Brighton Heights Bystander hurt when ‘multiple people’ open fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight, police say VIDEO: Local community raising money for police in honor of business owner killed in Lower Burrell DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts