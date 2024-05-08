Paul Skenes called up from Triple-A, will start for Pirates this weekend

Pitcher Paul Skenes will make his MLB debut this weekend.

Skenes, 21, was the Pirates’ first overall pick in the 2023 draft and was signed to a $9.2 million deal.

Thursday, the Pirates announced Skenes would be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Saturday will be his first major league game as the Pirates host the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.

Skenes has posted a 0.99 ERA over seven starts in Indianapolis. He struck out 45 batters in 27.1 innings, walked eight and held opponents to a .175 batting average.

Paul Skenes Day. Saturday May 11th. https://t.co/k4kOMqsKwp — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 8, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PNC working to resolve duplicate debit transactions in customer accounts Stormy Daniels brings up Ben Roethlisberger during Donald Trump hush money trial Bear drags man’s body from car after fatal accident, police say VIDEO: Irwin church looking to identify 2 teens who allegedly tampered with organ, sound system DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts