Paul Sherwen, Legendary Cycling Commentator and Former Pro, Dies at 62

Paul Sherwen, the professional British road cyclist turned legendary cycling commentator, died Sunday morning at his home in Uganda, according to NPR. He was 62.

Born in the United Kingdom, Sherwen grew up in Uganda while his father worked there, then moved back to the U.K. to launch a professional cycling career as a teenager in the mid-1970s. That impressive career, largely for French-based La Redoute and highlighted by two British national championships and seven Tour de France appearances, stretched across the 1970s and 1980s.

In the late 1980s, Sherwen transitioned to broadcast work, and over the next several decades became a staple of cycling coverage beamed into British, Australian, and American homes. The past summer was Sherwen’s 40th Tour de France-in addition to competing in seven himself, he provided commentary or analysis on 33 more. He also covered cycling for NBC Sports at five Olympics from 1996 to 2016.

“We are saddened to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Paul Sherwen, who passed away this morning at his home in Uganda,” NBC Sports said in a statement released Sunday. “Paul was synonymous with the Tour de France in the U.S. and will be greatly missed by his legions of fans and the NBC Sports family, which was honored to be part of Paul’s 40th Tour last July. Our thoughts are with Paul’s wife, Katherine, their children and all of those in the cycling community who became Paul Sherwen fans over his many years calling the sport he loved.”

Since news broke of Sherwen’s death on Sunday, tributes have poured in from every corner of the world of cycling.

In addition to his journalistic work in the sport, Sherwen was a consistent promoter of cycling on the African continent, where he lived for much of his life. He led the Paul’s Peloton program, which brought bikes to Africa, and was a proud supporter of South African-registered Team Dimension Data, the first African team in the World Tour.

Sherwen is survived by his wife, Katherine, and their two children.

