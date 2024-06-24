Paul Scholes believes youngster would transform England at Euro 2024

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that Kobbie Mainoo could be the key to unlocking England’s talent at Euro 2024.

Mainoo broke onto the scene at Manchester United this season and quickly became one of the first names selected in Erik ten Hag’s team.

At 19, Mainoo plays like a man in the centre of the pitch. He is exactly what England needs when Gareth Southgate is experimenting with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Conor Gallagher is expected to start for England against Slovenia.

However, Paul Scholes believes if Mainoo were to play instead, this would allow the rest of the team to flourish.

“Now, with Kobbie Mainoo, if Kobbie Mainoo came in, all of a sudden, you have control; you have a player who makes your team play football,” Scholes told TNT Sports.

“Sometimes, it takes just one player to be able to do that.”

“You think of Toni Kroos with Germany, he just makes them play football. Rodri with Man City and Spain. I think Kobbie Mainoo has got the ability to do that.” Paul Scholes believes that Kobbie Mainoo could be the key to unlocking the attacking brilliance of England’s midfield… pic.twitter.com/kTiAHj6UlB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 24, 2024

Trent experiment has failed

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t done that and I don’t think Gallagher is better than Mainoo.

That said, I don’t want to see Mainoo rushed into the England team. He would be best to focus on his club career.

Scholes went on to compare the United starlet to Toni Kroos and Rodri.

“You think of Tony Kross with Germany—he just makes them play football; he makes Real Madrid play football. I think Rodrigo with Manchester City and Spain makes your team play football, and I think Kobbie Mainoo has got that, the ability to do that.

“All of a sudden, it frees up the likes of Jude Bellingham; he’s not worried about having to come back all the time and try and help with the build-up because he’s brilliant going forward, Phil Foden exactly the same.

“I just think that one change could make a hell of a difference to this team and fingers crossed, you know, they’re going to get better. Of course, they’ll win tomorrow, and I think history tells you that they do get better and better as long as the tournament goes on, and fingers crossed it happens.

“It’s a little bit worrying at the minute, but with a good performance tomorrow, hopefully, they’ll all be put to bed.”

