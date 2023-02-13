Paul Rudd to cigars: What didn't you see from Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 57 celebration

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco broke down in tears as his mother embraced him on the confetti-filled field at State Farm Stadium.

The seventh-round draft pick is a Super Bowl champion.

"It’s soaking in, but it hasn’t hit all the way home yet," Pacheco said after Kansas City's 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. "It was hitting me out there with my family. But, once I get back to them again I know it’s going to really touch me."

The rookie described the Chiefs' comeback win as a "dream come true." Dousing head coach Andy Reid in purple Gatorade was icing on the chocolate cake after winning the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years.

"Just two rookies to come in and then dump the Gatorade on coach. We looked at Juju (Smith-Schuster) and were like, it’s rookie duty today," Pacheco said. "So we grabbed the Gatorade jug and we took on the rookie duty, but it was a memorable moment for me and Skyy (Moore) and I’ll cherish it forever."

It was a euphoric atmosphere for the Chiefs, a jovial celebration after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the last time they were in the Super Bowl following the 2020 season. It made the victory that much sweeter.

"It's hard, it hasn't even sunk in I don’t even think yet. I mean, I appreciate it. I appreciate it because of the failures," Super Bowl 57 MVP-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "I mean the failure of losing a Super Bowl and losing the AFC championship game (last year) gives you a greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion."

Tight end Travis Kelce got a celebratory hug from his mom Donna Kelce (“I love you Mom. How about this, Mom?" Mahomes kissed his 23-month-old daughter, Sterling, and defensive end Frank Clark snapped a celebratory selfie with superfan actor Paul Rudd.

"Party at the hotel," Clark told Rudd as he walked to the locker room.

Spotted after the game: Kansas City Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd talking to Frank Clark pic.twitter.com/tq7Am8TV47 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 13, 2023

Running back Jerick McKinnon shared a long embrace with a staff member, who repeatedly hailed him as the "smartest guy" after McKinnon slid at the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter to help the Chiefs run down the clock before eventually kicking the game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining.

"Obviously it’s situational football," Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. "They had a game plan for a situation like that and they executed it perfectly. He went down. We would’ve done the same thing in that situation. It’s tough, I can’t say I was fully defeated at that time because I knew we would get the ball with a little bit of time and give ourselves an opportunity. It’s a bummer we didn’t have more time on the clock."

Goedert said, "Sometimes you wish there was a fifth quarter."

Jason Kelce talks to media after #SuperBowl 57:

"Obviously, would have liked to win... but I'm happy for Travis" pic.twitter.com/VabmQSIJN1 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 13, 2023

But there is no fifth quarter. No do-overs or take backs.

“It’s tough. We work really hard to have this opportunity and to come up short is tough," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "There’s always a lot to learn from, the opportunity to reflect on things we didn’t do or could have done, but I think there’s a lot to learn from it".

Hurts walked stoically through the tunnels as cigar smoke wafted out of the winning locker room. Eagles center Jason Kelce shook hands with Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones in the tunnel.

Jason Kelce said he was "happy" for his brother and the Chiefs.

“I’m just happy for him, you know, congratulations. It’s hard to get here. I haven’t quite let the emotion get to me yet. I’m sure we’ll have a more emotional interaction," Jason Kelce said. "You know, really, really happy for Trav. He played his ass off. That team deserves everything they had coming to them. They’ve earned it. I’ve got a lot of respect for everybody in that organization."

