Paul Reed reveals Sixers wanted Knicks in Round 1 rather than Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to handle their business as they defeated the Miami Heat in the play-in game on Wednesday 105-104. The win clinches the No. 7 seed in the East and a date with the New York Knicks in Round 1.

The other option for Philadelphia, if it would have lost to the Heat, would have been the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics. The Sixers would have had to play another play-in game to determine the No. 8 seed and face the Celtics in Round 1.

Sixers big man Paul Reed hopped on “Run it Back” with FanDuel and might have inadvertently given the Knicks some bulletin board material:

We ain’t ducking no smoke, but yeah. We wanted the Knicks matchup. Of course, that’s the easier team, I guess, but it’s gonna be fun. We match up pretty well with them. They’ve got a great guard. We’ve got a great guard. We also got Joel (Embiid), you know, MVP. So like you said earlier, he’s one of the most unstoppable guys in the league right now. So they’re gonna have to send triple teams. He’s gonna get everybody else involved. I’m sure of it.

To Reed’s point, any team would obviously want to play the Knicks instead of the Celtics. The Sixers have had their troubles with Boston in the past and New York, while an obviously tough team that deserves respect, is not quite the challenge the Celtics are.

Either way, NBA teams will use anything for motivation so one has to wonder how the Knicks will take what Reed said about them.

