Paul Reed frustrated with his performance, wants to help Sixers win

NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed has not had the greatest start to the NBA Playoffs. He’s averaging just 1.8 points and 2.4 rebounds through the first five games of the series and his lack of production has forced coach Nick Nurse’s hand.

Reed did not play in the second half in either the Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks or the Game 5 win over the Knicks on Tuesday. His first half minutes in either contest did not warrant minutes after halftime and he understands that he has to be better.

“It’s frustrating for sure going out there and not producing for your team the way you know you can,” Reed told Sixers Wire after the Game 5 win. “It’s all about making the adjustment and doing whatever you can to change that.”

Reed had a very solid regular season. He averaged 7.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 36.8% from deep in the regular season. He is much better than what he has shown in this series thus far.

At some point, though, the production has to carry over to the playoffs. If the Sixers do get past the Knicks and move on to the East semifinals, then they will need to give Joel Embiid the proper rest he needs in order to win games. That’s where Reed has to come in and give Philadelphia some solid minutes off the bench.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire