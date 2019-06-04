Paul Pogba transfer news: Manchester United midfielder could choose Juventus return as Real Madrid dither Paul Pogba is willing to return to Juventus this summer in order to get out of Old Trafford, with the Italian champions now set to challenge Real Madrid for the Manchester United star’s signature.The French midfielder’s first preference is the Bernabeu, but with the Spanish club still figuring out how to make a deal work in what is set to be a busy window with greater priorities like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, Juventus have been alerted to his situation.Pogba is said by many to have become fed up at United, with his primary concern their inability to challenge for the title any time soon. At 26, the player wants to now be competing for the biggest club trophies, although the situation has not been helped by constant issues at Old Trafford.One of the reasons he returned there in 2016 was because he felt they were on the brink of a challenge under the then recently appointed Jose Mourinho, but the struggles since then have made him strongly consider a third switch between United and Juventus.The Italian club do face a similar problem to Madrid in that they would struggle to raise the £130m-plus required to sign Pogba, but could have a trump card in the top players they can offer in exchange.Whereas Zinedine Zidane has only really been willing to put up players he can do without, there is a belief Juventus may do a deal for Paolo Dybala, Cancelo or even Miralem Pjanic.Pogba remains a player Zidane is strongly interested in, but Jovic and Hazard are higher priorities for Madrid, and that could allow Juventus to strike.

Paul Pogba is willing to return to Juventus this summer in order to get out of Old Trafford, with the Italian champions now set to challenge Real Madrid for the Manchester United star’s signature.

The French midfielder’s first preference is the Bernabeu, but with the Spanish club still figuring out how to make a deal work in what is set to be a busy window with greater priorities like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, Juventus have been alerted to his situation.

Pogba is said by many to have become fed up at United, with his primary concern their inability to challenge for the title any time soon. At 26, the player wants to now be competing for the biggest club trophies, although the situation has not been helped by constant issues at Old Trafford.

One of the reasons he returned there in 2016 was because he felt they were on the brink of a challenge under the then recently appointed Jose Mourinho, but the struggles since then have made him strongly consider a third switch between United and Juventus.

The Italian club do face a similar problem to Madrid in that they would struggle to raise the £130m-plus required to sign Pogba, but could have a trump card in the top players they can offer in exchange.

Whereas Zinedine Zidane has only really been willing to put up players he can do without, there is a belief Juventus may do a deal for Paolo Dybala, Cancelo or even Miralem Pjanic.

Pogba remains a player Zidane is strongly interested in, but Jovic and Hazard are higher priorities for Madrid, and that could allow Juventus to strike.