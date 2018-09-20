Paul Pogba thankful Jose Mourinho did not strip him of Man Utd penalty-taking duties

Pogba scored from the spot against Young Boys on Wednesday night - REUTERS

Paul Pogba has thanked Jose Mourinho for not stripping him of penalty taking duties following his miss against Burnley.

The Manchester United midfielder scored from the spot against Young Boys - his second goal of the night - in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League win over the Swiss champions and applauded Mourinho’s show of faith.

“I didn’t have any doubts about taking the penalty,” Pogba said.

“I know I missed that one against Burnley. Joe Hart got me that time but I won’t do the same mistake.

“I had the confidence of the players, they let me take it and I should thank them for this, as well as the manager - he let me take it as well.”

Mourinho said he admired Pogba’s eagerness to take the penalty after the Burnley miss.

"I like the player to have the courage to take a penalty after one that he missed,” the United manager said. “I like that.

"He missed against Burnley. The next penalty the team has, he is there to take it, to make it 2-0 and to kill the game for us.”

Pogba and Mourinho’s relationship has become strained and not helped recently by the doubts the player has cast over his future at Old Trafford.

But Pogba was United’s driving force against Young Boys and both he and Mourinho hope he can continue to keep scoring after four goals in six games.

“If I can do it I will try to help the team as much as possible,” he said. “If I can score a goal or make an assist that will be great.”

United’s win was their third in a row after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Spurs raised questions about Mourinho’s position and Pogba believes they are headed in the right direction again. They face Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“Obviously when you win you are happy but we are still trying to get better,” Pogba said. “We are changing the team and the players that come in feel like they are already in the team and that's what we need.

“It was very important (to beat Young Boys) because it was the first game in the Champions League and we needed to start well.

“We did it and got the result we wanted. Maybe the performance should have been better but we have the result and the three points so we are very happy. I'm happy as well to score the goals that were decisive in the win.”