Paul Pogba as No 10 and Axel Tuanzebe in midfield: The gambles Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should take with Manchester United

There are 92 days until the January transfer window opens and, even then, it is doubtful Manchester United would have much luck landing a player in that short mid-winter market who could help to plug the quality gap that is starting to feel more pronounced with each passing week.

The likelihood is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to keep working with what he has got and, as he faces up to United’s worst start to a league season since the club were pondering whether to sack Sir Alex Ferguson 30 years ago, he could probably do worse than experiment with a couple of changes.

Nothing highlights the current state of play at Old Trafford quite like the issues in the critical No 10 role, centre forward position and wide-right berth in Solskjaer’s favoured 4-2-3-1 system and, until those are addressed, goals are likely to remain at a premium.

Only Crystal Palace among the Premier League’s top 10 have scored fewer than United’s nine from seven matches, which is a third of the total plundered by neighbours Manchester City. United pressed for a winner against Arsenal on Monday but have now failed to score more than once in 18 of their last 21 matches under Solskjaer, a deeply troubling statistic.

As Paul Pogba drifted through yet another game in a midfield two with Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard, shot of confidence and without a goal or assist in the Premier League since December last year, looked lost in the hole behind Marcus Rashford, it begged an obvious question: what will it take for Solskjaer to try Pogba as a No 10?

There is a craving for real creativity further up the pitch and Pogba is the only player Solskjaer has at his disposal who can realistically provide it from midfield. He does not have a James Maddison, David Silva or Christian Eriksen but if the United manager can get the Frenchman nearer to goal, it might at least ask one or two more questions of the opposition and galvanise the forwards around him.

With Solskjaer hoping to have striker Anthony Martial - his best finisher bar Mason Greenwood - back for the trip to Newcastle United on Sunday, it might also present an opportunity to switch the out of sorts Rashford to the right wing. It may not be the England forward’s preferred position but, with Daniel James the obvious choice on the left side, Rashford would at least provide some pace and penetration in a role that has gone unaddressed for six years now, a stark reflection of a negligent recruitment process. And if not Rashford, then Greenwood.

Andreas Pereira has spent the past two matches trying, in vain, to fill that particular void and it was painful to watch Solskjaer continually pointing at the midfielder and telling him where he needed to be in the games against Rochdale and Arsenal. Pereira looks uncertain enough in his favoured central midfield position, let alone on the flanks. Juan Mata and Lingard, similarly, are not viable options on the right. Rashford is probably not the answer either but his skill set would offer much more than those players.

If Pogba was pushed further upfield, Solskjaer would need a midfield sentry alongside McTominay. Nemanja Matic is no longer equipped to fulfil that role, a shadow of the player he once was, and Fred and Pereira have a long way to go to convince anyone they are worthy of wearing the red shirt.

So could Solskjaer do worse than ask Axel Tuanzebe to have a go at anchoring the midfield? It is not a position unfamiliar to him - certainly more familiar than the left-back role he filled largely with distinction until that costly error for Arsenal’s equaliser - and with Solskjaer appearing pretty wed to a Harry Maguire-Victor Lindelof central defensive partnership, it would be a way of getting one of his most promising players on the pitch.

Still only 21, Tuanzebe offers speed, strength, a good reading of the game and quality on the ball and could drop in at centre-half on those occasions when Maguire especially, or Lindelof, seek to run into midfield with the ball. Is it a perfect solution? No. Would it require some work and patience? Certainly. Would there be teething problems? Sure. But would it be any worse than what is currently being offered? Would United be worse off? It seems unlikely, and at the same time it would be another clear nod to the future.

What is clear is Solskjaer cannot keep doing the same things and expect the average players in his squad to suddenly start performing to a far higher level.