Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder's B sample confirms positive drugs test

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba's failed drugs test has been confirmed after his B sample tested positive.

Pogba, 30, was provisionally suspended last month after his initial sample showed elevated levels of testosterone in his system.

The France international was selected for random testing after Juve's 3-0 win at Udinese on 20 August, when he had been an unused substitute.

If found guilty of doping, he could be banned for between two and four years.

After Pogba's initial suspension was confirmed in September, anti-doping body Nado Italia said he had violated rules when prohibited non-endogenous testosterone metabolites were found in the test, and the results were "consistent with the exogenous origin of the target compounds".

Testosterone is a hormone that increases the endurance of athletes.

Athletes can request to have their B sample tested if an initial sample returns an adverse finding.

It is understood that Pogba will fight to clear his name believing that if he did take a banned substance, he did so inadvertently.

Speaking at the time of the initial suspension, Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said: "What is certain is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break a rule."

Juventus re-signed Pogba on a four-year deal in July 2022 after the player ran down his contract at Manchester United and left as a free agent.

However, Pogba's return to Turin has been beset by persistent injury problems which also saw him miss last year's World Cup in Qatar.

Pogba has played a total of 51 minutes as a substitute this season in games with Bologna and Empoli.

Last season he managed 108 minutes over six Serie A games, three brief appearances and one assist in the Europa League, and 11 minutes in the Coppa Italia - a total of 162 minutes and no goals.

Pogba's injury problems resurfaced recently, with Juventus boss Massimo Allegri saying the player picked up a minor back problem following his appearance against Empoli.