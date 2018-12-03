How Paul Pogba's pausing helped Southampton keep Manchester United's (lack of) 'mad dogs' quiet

Was Paul Pogba's tempo slowing partly responsible for Man Utd's tame buildup play?

Things aren't going to plan for Manchester United this season, to the point that it didn't feel hugely surprising that they were 2-0 down to the team sat 19th in the table on Saturday evening.

Injuries played their part in Jose Mourinho's starting XI, a 3-5-2 shape featuring two central midfielders in defence, but another timid start and lacklustre ending to the game allowed Mark Hughes' team to claim a crucial point. They could have had all three. What went wrong for Man Utd this time?

Intensity and slow passing

Mourinho lamented a lack of "mad dogs" in his midfield during the post-match interviews, citing a lack of intensity and aggression as the reason his team were so easily taken apart by Southampton.

Another big part of the problem was how slowly United passed the ball through the midfield. Southampton lined up in a 5-2-3 (5-4-1), with Stuart Armstrong sitting between the pacy Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond in a counter-attack strategy.

Southampton's 5-2-3 shape

Later in the game the shape shifted to a 5-3-2 but the plan remained the same - sit deep, stay compact and attack through the middle to utilise the fast forwards.

Southampton defensive shape

To break down the block of defending players, Man Utd stretched the pitch, looking to create gaps that would allow them to thread passes into Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. Southampton shifted over to whichever side the play was focused on and because the passing was two or three touch, slow and predictable, United's attacking threat was easily nullified.

You can see how narrow Southampton were compared to Man Utd in the average touch positions.

A natural consequence of this was United's creative play was forced out wide, resulting in a million crosses into the box, like some sort of David Moyes dream.

The Paul Pogba conundrum

Pogba was regarded one of the world's best midfielders when Man Utd signed him and on occasions he does things that remind us of exactly why. One brief passage of play perfectly summarised the Pogba conundrum, with the World Cup winner managing to kill a high ball with his first touch - while lying on the ground! - then hand possession straight back a few seconds later by losing control during an attempted, unnecessary dummy.

It's infuriating. Few players in the world are as classy or technically capable as Pogba but for every magnificent bit of skill or control there is a mistake - and it's not always Pogba's fault. United's movement off the ball was non-existent at times, with Pogba picking the ball up in midfield, striding forward and then throwing his arms out in disbelief that those around aren't running. Pogba holds onto the ball, waits for a forward option... and loses it.

If the game was a chaotic, manic, pinball affair, having a player like Pogba to calm things and slow the play down can be invaluable but United's tepid approach play doesn't need slowed down, and if Mourinho wants his team to be dangerous in transition - as his best teams used to - the ball has to be moved forward quickly. Pogba doesn't want to lose possession so waits, looks for options that aren't coming fast enough... and the chance to counter-attack is gone.

In the first half Pogba made mistakes, in the second he was either slow on the ball or forced to pass backwards.

Pogba manmarked

Mario Lemina did a man-mark job on Pogba later in the game, following him around the pitch to ensure he wasn't able to turn and go forwards. By the full-time whistle, Pogba hadn't created a single chance.

The dangers of not playing centre-backs

Southampton's first goal was a stunning strike from Stuart Armstrong brought about by terrible defending. It's a little hard to even begin deconstructing what goes wrong where, but with two central midfielders out of position in centre-back roles perhaps it's to be expected.

That said, why are eight Man Utd players all defending the same part of the pitch?

Man Utd shape

Luke Shaw should be at left-back or at least somewhere near Armstrong, nobody has tracked the Southampton right winger... and because of this bizarre lack of organisation, Southampton are able to score.

Direct running works

Early in the match it looked as though the intention was to get wing-backs high up the pitch and play aggressively, forcing Southampton back towards their own goal and getting balls over the top of the relatively high defensive line to runners in behind.

This is Ashley Young and Shaw hugging the touchline in the 12th minute.

Man Utd wing-backs advanced

At 2-0 down though, United looked to have lost their confidence and we didn't really see this shape happen anymore. Young stayed closer to the centre-backs, Shaw did similar. Lukaku dropped into midfield to win the ball and help link play but as Southampton took the lead, did this far less often. He rarely looked to drop or run in behind and Pogba was unable to hit direct passes forwards, which resulted in him taking too long in possession.

And then Mourinho pushed a button and activated Marcus Rashford, who changed the game. Rather than passing the ball between the lines, Rashford simply ran with it, pulling Southampton out of his position and bringing others into play.

United's first goal only came about because of Rashford's determined chasing of the ball.

Rashford bounces off midfielder

He wins the battle with Yoshida, bouncing off him and running straight at the goal, keeping control of the ball before slipping it through to Lukaku to finish.

The equaliser is all about Rashford's running. Young fires the pass into Rashford as he drops into space between the lines.

Rashford turn 1

Jannik Vestergaard comes out to get tight to him but Rashford knows this and turns him.

Rashford turns

Then runs directly towards goal. If only Man Utd did this more often. Southampton are caught by surprise - United have gone from blunt to sharp in a half-second and Rashford is able to get in behind by simply running with purpose at the defence.

Rashford runs at the defence

Rashford gets to the line, crosses low into the area and Ander Herrera finishes, having timed his run from deep well. This style of direct running scares defenders and causes panic, the exact kind which drags defenders out of position and produces scoring opportunities.

"I would say Marcus Rashford was a mad dog," Mourinho said after the game. "That appetite, that desire, that fire that you have, you need that to recover the ball faster and to recover the ball higher on the pitch".

It would be assuring to think that Mourinho is actively encouraging passages of play like these but United's style has been so confusingly contrasting from game-to-game and half-to-half that it's impossible to tell what the strategy really is.

What is clear is that United need to show more aggression, raise the intensity levels significantly and take the game to their opponents. At 2-2, Mourinho's players seemed happy with the point. That cannot be good enough for Man Utd..