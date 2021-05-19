Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo carry Palestine flag around Old Trafford - PHIL NOBLE /Pool via REUTERS

Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo have become the latest Premier League players to court controversy by displaying a Palestine flag after a high-profile game.

Pogba was handed the flag by three Manchester United supporters as he left the field following his team's 1-1 Premier League home draw with Fulham on Tuesday which was the first – and last – Old Trafford game to be played in front of supporters this season because of Covid restrictions.

French international Pogba jogged over to the supporters at the front of the East Stand and accepted the flag, bumping fists briefly with one fan, before holding it aloft with substitute Diallo as they continued on a mini-lap of honour before the 10,000 in attendance.

Pogba and Diallo were following the example of Leicester City players Wesley Fofana and Hazma Choudhury who held up a Palestinian flag following Saturday’s FA Cup Final win over Chelsea.

The decision by the Football Association not to take any disciplinary action against the Leicester pair was criticised by Clive Efford MP, a member of the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee and a former shadow sports minister.

"The FA Cup final is not an appropriate place for political demonstrations of any kind. Once the precedent has been set, however small the gesture, it could then open the door for others," Efford said.

“I think the FA would be making a mistake if they step into the realm of deciding which protests are in order and which aren’t.”

Saturday’s incident came amid growing unrest between Israel and Palestine, prompting thousands to march through central London at the weekend to show their support for Palestinians.