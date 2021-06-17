Paul Pierce's All-NBA team idea after Jayson Tatum snub makes sense

Pierce's All-NBA team idea after Jayson Tatum snub makes sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are multiple All-NBA team snubs every season, but this year felt a little bit different, at least judging by the intense reaction to the notable players who were not among the 15 selected.

The biggest snubs in 2021 were Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

All three players deserved to be among the All-NBA selections over Suns guard Chris Paul (second team), Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (third team) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (third team).

The voting process needs to be tweaked. That much is clear. Tatum, for example, was hurt by getting votes at multiple positions.

Interesting twist in the All-NBA voting. Tatum was eligible as a guard and forward and had more votes than Kyrie, who made the third team as a guard. But Tatum was slotted as a forward because that was the position where he received the most votes. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 16, 2021

How can we make the All-NBA process more fair? Celtics legend Paul Pierce tweeted a pretty good idea Wednesday night:

Take nothing away from guys who made all-nba teams but when Tatum and Donovan Mitchell don’t make an all NBA team something gotta change stop putting positions on who make it doesn’t matter top guys regardless of position should make it 🤔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 17, 2021

Just picking the 15 best players regardless of position makes sense. This format would be a good way to ensure the most deserving players make it. Some positions might suffer in a particular year, but there's no reason for a player like Tatum to lose out on an All-NBA selection (and $32.6 million) because being eligible at multiple positions cost him in the voting tally.