Paul Pierce Went on IG Live In a Room Full of Strippers, Fans React

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Since making the transition from NBA player to ESPN analyst, Paul Pierce has developed quite a reputation for delivering controversial takes. No stranger to internet slander, the former Boston Celtic is being clowned for a whole different reason today after hopping on Instagram Live Friday night with a room full of strippers.

In the clip below, Pierce can be seen smoking and playing poker with his buddies while several women twerk in the background.

Paul Pierce out of his damn mind on IG Live pic.twitter.com/AhGXnM6l2m — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 3, 2021

It didn’t take long for basketball fans, along with the rest of Twitter, to start roasting the former All-Star, with many wondering what Pierce’s employer, Disney, thinks of his wild night.

Paul Pierce requesting an escort to 315 viewers on IG Live, I fuck with the vision even though he’s about to be in the ESPN gulag. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 3, 2021

ESPN when they see them Paul Pierce videos… pic.twitter.com/WAHwsx0n2p — Big Perm (@TheBigPerm) April 3, 2021

Paul Pierce trying to get Into espn after his live pic.twitter.com/ugZHk8Emas — childish gambino (@starchildjr_) April 3, 2021

Since retiring from the league in 2017, Pierce has been an ESPN NBA analyst for the network’s NBA coverage on NBA Countdown and The Jump. He joined ESPN as a regular studio analyst in August ahead of the 2017-18 NBA season. Previously, he joined ESPN’s and ABC’s NBA Countdown as a guest analyst during the 2017 and 2016 NBA Finals.

