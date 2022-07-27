Paul Pierce has simple response to Kevin Durant-Celtics trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kevin Durant rumors were reignited earlier this week when The Athletic reported the Boston Celtics made an offer to the Brooklyn Nets for the superstar forward that included, among other parts, young star Jaylen Brown.

The Nets reportedly rejected the offer, and their asking price remains very high.

These reports sparked a debate over whether the Celtics need Durant to win an NBA championship, especially after they came up only two wins shy of accomplishing that goal last season.

At least one Celtics legend isn't taking these rumors very seriously.

"Nah, they’re not gonna do that," Paul Pierce said Tuesday when asked about a potential Durant trade at the premiere of the Showtime documentary "NYC Point Gods". "They’re not gonna do that. That ain’t happening."

Pierce also seems pretty satisfied with how the Celtics' roster is currently constructed, saying "They don’t need to make no moves."

There are a lot of people who agree with Pierce that the Celtics don't require any more moves.

So far this offseason the C's have taken a squad that reached the 2022 NBA Finals and added a quality scorer/playmaker in Malcolm Brogdon via trade and signed free agent forward Danilo Gallinari. Both acquisitions give the Celtics more playable depth and guys who can provide much-needed offense off the bench.

The smartest decision for the Celtics is to enter the 2022-23 season with their current roster and see how the team performs. There's no reason to make a massive roster move when the team was so close to winning a title just last month.