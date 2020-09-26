Paul Pierce Says Players Today are Scared of LeBron James

Paul Pierce is catching some slack on social media for saying that the current generation of NBA players are afraid of LeBron James, while his generation wasn't.

Paul Pierce says players today are scared of LeBron



"My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron."



(🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/CEg6DWVOsJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 26, 2020

"Players today are scared of LeBron," Pierce said. "If they see LeBron standing in front of them, fear shakes in them. I know this. My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron. But these guys today, he strikes fear into these guys."

This is just the latest installment in Paul Pierce commentary around LeBron, a player who he has historically struggled playing against in the latter half of his career when James neared his prime in Miami. Fans were sure to point this out as well. Check out some of the jokes they cracked down below.

I wish you were still in the league tbh pic.twitter.com/iUzXjsgTBZ — Michael Ryan Carson (@michaelryancar) September 26, 2020

Crazy, every time @paulpierce34 mentions King James’ name this all I can think of pic.twitter.com/QWRwRJpL7s — Michael (@MichaelRos_) September 26, 2020

Ever since this moment he’s been out the side of his neck about LeBron. pic.twitter.com/t0nHAXcgdK — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) September 26, 2020

So Paul Pierce, a guy LeBron beat multiple times, isnt scared of LeBron, but Steph, a guy that beat LeBron multiple times, is?

Weird logic.... — simba (temporary Jimmy Butler stan) (@DdaGOAT_19) September 26, 2020

