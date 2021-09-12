Paul Pierce remembers every team that passed on him during Hall of Fame induction

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
Paul Pierce was drafted No. 10 out of Kansas and went on to have a Hall of Fame career.

On the Hall of Fame enshrinement stage, Pierce wanted the Clippers, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Raptors, Warriors, Mavericks, Kings, 76ers, and Bucks they screwed up not taking him — and he called all of them out.

Those slights, and many others, motivated — and still motivate — Pierce as he enters the Hall of Fame.

Pierce was forgiving, too, looking to bury the hatchet with Ray Allen, who he (and Kevin Garnett) publicly feuded with after Allen bolted the Celtics for the Heat.

All the slights became all the drive, and the bottom line is he is now Paul Pierce, Hall of Famer.

