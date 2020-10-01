Paul Pierce, Ray Allen sat 'next' to each other at NBA Finals, and Twitter had thoughts

Twitter reacts to Pierce, Allen sitting 'next' to each other at NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The coronavirus pandemic has brought us all closer together -- depending on your definition of "close."

While there were no fans present Wednesday night in Orlando for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, a who's who of celebrities and star athletes watched the contest as "virtual fans" on the in-arena video board.

Here's a snapshot: You'll spot former President Barack Obama in the front row along with Robin Roberts, Shaquille O'Neal, James Worthy and Dwyane Wade.

How many former Celtics can you pick out from this star-studded group of spectators? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PXNTsIjOQe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 1, 2020

... You'll also spot former Celtics stars Paul Pierce and Ray Allen sitting "next" to each other behind Shaq and Obama.

Allen, of course, had a famous falling out with Pierce and the mid-2000s Celtics after he left Boston to sign with LeBron James' Miami Heat in 2012 free agency.

Allen still hasn't totally reconciled with Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo, who was on the court for the Lakers in Game 1. So, Twitter got quite the kick out of the fact that Allen and Pierce were virtually seated together.

So are we gonna talk about Ray Allen *virtually* sitting next to Paul Pierce?



NBA really made Ray Allen sit next to Paul Pierce as a virtual fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/PiWacoieEZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 1, 2020

The league petty as hell for putting Paul pierce next to Ray Allen 😂 pic.twitter.com/TnEN6JqxsI — JJ Finch (@BallOnAStringSr) October 1, 2020

The closest Paul Pierce and Ray Allen have been in years.... watching the Lakers get that 17th title. 😈 pic.twitter.com/cEVNMWvWxW — coach couch (@idkhoops) October 1, 2020

Even if Pierce and Allen have smoothed things over, they probably didn't enjoy watching James' Lakers roll to a 116-98 win over the Heat in Game 1.