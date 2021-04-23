Paul Pierce rakes in $8.7 million for Calabasas mansion with Celtics basketball court

The estate centers on a 16,000-square-foot mansion with eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater and bowling alley. (Christopher Amitrano)

Paul Pierce’s Calabasas mansion — which he decked out with a bowling alley lined with Boston Celtics memorabilia and a basketball court emblazoned with the team’s logo during his decade-long stay — just sold for $8.7 million.

Records show the retired basketball star paid $6.5 million for the home in 2009 a year after he won an NBA title with the Celtics along with Finals MVP honors.

The property covers nearly an acre in the Estates at the Oaks, a double-gated Calabasas community with owners over the years including Michael Jackson and Willie McGinest. Pierce’s place centers on a salmon-colored Mediterranean-style home that clocks in at a palatial 16,000 square feet.

It looks like the perfect place to quarantine. In addition to the two-lane bowling alley and Boston-themed basketball court, there’s a movie theater, bar, billiards room and gym.

Ivy and wrought-iron touch up the dramatic entry, which opens to a two-story foyer with a chandelier and sweeping staircase. Eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms are spread across two stories including a primary suite that opens to a terrace overlooking the backyard.

Lined with hedges, the outdoor area tacks a swimming pool and patio bookended by two hot tubs.

A native of Oakland and standout at Inglewood High School, Pierce was a McDonald’s All-American at the University of Kansas before being drafted by Boston in 1998. During his 19-year career, he won a championship with the Celtics and scored 26,397 points — good for 16th-most in NBA history.

He was asking $11 million for the estate late last year, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing. David Watkins of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the buyer.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.