Paul Pierce offers to work with Jayson Tatum

Paul Pierce is one of the greatest Celtics of all-time. The legend was instrumental in helping bring the Celtics their 17th NBA title, but his impact on the organization may not be done.

According to Steve Bulpett of The Boston Herald, Pierce is willing to work with the Celtics' budding star, Jayson Tatum. The second-year player from Duke is just 21 years old, he could be the future of the Celtics franchise. Pierce said the following about potentially working with Tatum to improve his game.

"I haven't talked to Danny about it yet," Pierce said. "Me and Kevin [Garnett] talked about it when he went down there, but that's something I would love to do. I probably will talk to Danny."

Having Pierce mentor Tatum would be a big-time move. Tatum drew comparisons to Pierce as a prospect and it's possible that working with Pierce could make him a better and more efficient scorer.

Additionally, Pierce has an idea of what could really help Tatum reach his full potential. Per Bulpett, Pierce thinks that Tatum could reach another level if he more consistently drives to the basket.

"Oh, he'd be an All-Star," Pierce told the Herald. "Just those little things right there, getting to the hoop and getting to the line. For a guy with his athleticism, his skill set and his ballhandling, his height, he should be a guy that gets to the line at least six times a night and makes five out of six. That'll take him from a 16-point scorer to a 20-point scorer, and he'll be in the conversation for All-Star every year on a winning team."

If Pierce does work with Tatum and can get him to improve in these areas, Tatum could progress more rapidly than he already has. It's hard to imagine that Danny Ainge would turn down Pierce's offer to work with Tatum if Pierce does follow through on it.

