Paul Pierce needles Ben Simmons over back injury

Ben Simmons’ mysterious injury situation left many fans and analysts wondering just how serious Simmons’ ailment really is, as multiple reports indicated that Simmons was on the precipice of making his Nets debut at a key moment against the Celtics before he woke up one morning and found that his back pain had suddenly returned.

The Nets announced on Wednesday that Simmons will undergo back surgery, specifically a microdiscectomy procedure, to alleviate the pain caused by a herniated disc. Simmons has suffered from multiple back issues dating back to 2020, and is expected to need 3-to-4 months of recovery time.

Celtics legend and former Nets star Paul Pierce tweeted an open question about Simmons’ injury, jokingly asking if he missed the game in which Simmons suffered the injury. Simmons, of course, has no played in an NBA game since June of 2021.

I’m trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back when did this all happen — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 4, 2022

