Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the NBA’s most unstoppable players

In their heyday, Boston Celtics Hall of Famers Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were some of the most unstoppable players in the NBA, but who do they see in that role today? Per the Ticket and the Truth, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is one of them, as is new Los Angeles Clipper James Harden.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and of course Jayson Tatum of the Celtics made the cut for these two iconic Celtics alums as well.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Showtime Basketball “KG Certified” podcast, Garnett and Pierce took a deep dive into the best players of today’s NBA; check it out in the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire