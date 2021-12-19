Paul Pierce has hilarious take on Carson Wentz's performance vs. Patriots

Paul Pierce has hilarious take on Wentz's performance vs. Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Indianapolis Colts earned a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night despite an uninspiring performance from their quarterback.

Carson Wentz completed only five of his 12 passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce tuned in to watch the Week 15 matchup and made it clear he wasn't impressed with the Colts signal-caller. He took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction.

"I could of did better at qb than wentz tonight," he wrote.

Pierce is nicknamed "The Truth" for a reason, after all.

Even with Wentz's less-than-stellar outing, the Colts were simply the better and more disciplined team. Wentz didn't need to do a whole lot as the Patriots beat themselves with several uncharacteristic penalties and miscues. The run defense didn't help either as Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor rumbled for 170 yards, including a 67-yard TD to put the icing on the cake.

The Patriots will look to bounce back next Sunday and start a new win streak after having their seven-game run snapped. They'll host the Buffalo Bills in Week 16.