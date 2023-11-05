On Paul Pierce’s harrowing near-death experience in a Boston club

In 2000, Paul Pierce, star forward for the Boston Celtics, experienced a near-death incident that would change his life forever. After a season filled with promise, the Celtics were hoping to make a breakthrough in the NBA playoffs. However, before the season even began, he found himself in a life-threatening situation in Boston’s Theater District.

Pierce got into a confrontation at a club and was viciously attacked by three men. He was smashed in the head with a bottle, stabbed multiple times, and kicked while he was down. Despite the severity of his injuries, Pierce managed to survive thanks to the help of creative surgeons who used laparoscopic surgery to repair his collapsed lung. He spent only three days in the hospital before making a remarkable recovery.

Following his recovery, Pierce returned to the basketball court and played all 82 games that season.

To hear the story of that fateful night in full, take a look at the clip embedded above from the people at “The Score’s” YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire