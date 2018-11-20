Paul Pierce gives honest take on Celtics' disappointing start to season originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics were expected to be at or near the top of the Eastern Conference this season with the additions of a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to a roster that came within one game of reaching the 2018 NBA Finals.

Through the first month of the season, however, the C's are 9-8 and have lost six of their last nine games. Boston sits in a sixth-place tie in the East standings entering Tuesday's games.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce was asked about the Celtics' early-season struggles during Tuesday's episode of "The Jump" on ESPN, and he gave an honest take on how disappointing his former team has been so far.

There's plenty of time for the Celtics to right the ship. Adding two All-Stars to the mix isn't easy, especially when they have little experience playing with the other guys on the roster.

Roles are different, playing time has changed and expectations are sky high. It's certainly an adjustment for everyone, including the coaches, but the C's understand this process is a marathon, not a sprint.

The goal is to be firing on all cylinders when the playoffs roll around, and given the immense talent on the court and coaching staff, there's no reason to believe the Celtics' fortunes won't turn around soon.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.