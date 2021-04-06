Ex-NBA Great Paul Pierce Fired By ESPN After Racy Party Video Goes Viral

Ex-NBA great Paul Pierce, who may be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year, was fired by ESPN after his racy Instagram live feed went viral, outlets reported Monday

Pierce, a 10-time All-Star who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is seen with friends being massaged by women who also dance suggestively for the camera. In some of the clips he smokes what may be marijuana.

Pierce, 43, was a regular contributor on “NBA Countdown” and “The Jump.”

Pierce put a happy face on his dismissal, posting a video Monday showing him laughing.

“Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile,” he wrote.

ESPN declined to comment to HuffPost.

Pierce joined the sports network after his last NBA game in 2017, concluding a 19-year playing career. He is a finalist eligible for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this summer.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

