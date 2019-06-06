Paul Pierce finally confesses to wheelchair game: ‘I just had to go to the bathroom’

Paul Pierce left Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals with what was described as a leg injury. Celtics teammates Tony Allen and Brian Scalabrine carried him off the floor. Pierce rode in a wheelchair through the hallway.

Then, a few minutes later, he returned to help Boston beat the Lakers.

That sudden recovery sparked a crazy conspiracy theory… that Pierce essentially confirmed.

CJ Fogler:

Paul Pierce has admitted he had to poop





Pierce:

I have a confession to make. I just had to go to the bathroom.

It was something went down. I had to go to the restroom.

Jalen Rose’s unanswered follow-up question — “You were streaking?!” — says it all.

But I still have plenty more questions, especially for Allen and Scalabrine. Did they know at the time? What did they think of carrying Pierce under those circumstances? Did they ever talk about it with him?